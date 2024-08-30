Ciudad Juarez.- Edwin Rodrigo MC was brought to trial by a control judge for homicide resulting from a fight, of a provoked nature, which he allegedly committed against Jesús de Refugio Rodríguez Días on August 23 in the Granjas Unidas neighborhood.

According to the Public Prosecutor’s Office’s records, at 11:30 p.m. the victim was attacked with a wooden board at the intersection of Indio Gerónimo and Privada Francisco Sandoval streets.

After the complaint was filed 20 minutes later, Municipal Police Unit 307 arrived at the scene and observed a man sitting on the sidewalk with his back to a wall, but with his head down and leaning slightly to the left, with traces of blood.

The man was wearing black jeans and had several bruises on his face and body.

Neighbors said the person was Jesús del Refugio Rodríguez Díaz, 52, who was found without vital signs by unit 172 of the Mexican Red Cross.

MC will remain in preventive detention during the proceedings. In addition, the judge set a four-month period for the complementary investigation.