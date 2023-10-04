Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/10/2023 – 15:05

Amid the strike of Sabesp and Metrô employees that led São Paulo to a tense and chaotic Tuesday (3), governor Tarcísio de Freitas became the recipient of an open letter from criminal police officers who attribute ’empty promises’ to him. and ‘amateur management’. The category calls for a white strike through the adoption of Operation Legality, in which ‘observation of strict legal duty must be the maximum adopted by everyone in all prison units in São Paulo’.

The letter was released on the same day that the Federal Supreme Court (STF) decided to oblige state governments and the Union to improve prison conditions.

The document is signed by the Union of Employees of the Prison System of São Paulo and reveals the level of concern that involves professionals responsible for security in all prisons. “We don’t have any more time”, warns the text addressed to Tarcísio.

Criminal police officers complain to the head of the Executive due to class demands. “You are definitely not a good listener, nor are you good at compromise.”

The Criminal Police complains, essentially, about three situations that disturb the category: reduced staffing, lack of regulation and salary adjustment below that granted to other police forces that form the arc of public security.

“Dear governor, it’s cliché, but we warned you. Even before his inauguration, we alerted him to the complexities of governing a state the size and importance of São Paulo”, says the document made public by the entity.

The police officers who work on the prison walls remember a ‘first meeting’ with Tarcísio. “Face to face, you said that keeping promises is a powerful instrument.”

They report that, recently, a criminal police officer was injured in a riot at the Birigui Resocialization Center, in the interior of the state. The police officer was ‘cowardly attacked by the inmates in an action that resulted in three of them escaping’.

There were 351 prisoners in the unit, under the responsibility of just three criminal police officers, they say. “This case symbolizes the gigantic shortage of employees in the São Paulo prison system, where two workers do the work of three, often in a diversion of function to maintain the functioning of the units, even far from ideal conditions”, says the open letter.

According to the document, ‘this deficit tends to increase, given the more than 5 thousand employees awaiting retirement without any sign of compensation for hiring new professionals’.

According to them, nine months after the start of the government, ‘the prison system is chaos’.

“Before taking office, we handed over a dossier with an X-ray of the system and, from then on, we have had respect, patience, humility and consideration. But our actions were not reciprocated”, highlights the text. “Instead of moving forward, we go backwards.”

According to them, for the first time in thirty years, the class had a lower salary adjustment than other police departments.

Criminal police officers suggest a plan to stop activities in a sensitive sector of public security. “Despite the promises, the postponements, the excuses, we fulfilled our part from start to finish, but there is a time to stop. And that moment has arrived.”

They protest against the lack of regulation of the Criminal Police. “It’s not a favor, it’s a constitutional obligation, deliberately breached by the government you command. Just as the Constitution also guarantees unions the right to free activity in the workplace, another deliberate disobedience, as the São Paulo Prison System Employees Union has been prevented from entering prison units to do their work.”

They also criticize ‘the lack of a technician in charge of the prison system’. “The Penitentiary Administration Secretariat has lost protagonism and delegated exclusive functions, such as monitoring prisoners in open, home and precautionary measures regimes”, says the letter. “All execution of sentences is the responsibility of the Criminal Police, but this work has been passed on to the Public Security Secretariat to be carried out by other police forces.”

This scenario resulted, according to the union, in the lack of electronic ankle monitors, ‘which led to the unrestricted release of 1,700 inmates with the greatest offensive potential in the last temporary release, in September’.

“The Penitentiary Administration Secretariat informs that professionals received an increase above inflation this year and is awaiting the promulgation of the law that regulates the Penal Police in the State of São Paulo to publish a notice seeking to hire 1,100 penal police officers. The expectation is that the draft will be presented in the Legislative Assembly later this year. The transformation of the two careers into one will bring gains, including financial ones, to career employees.

All prison units in the State of São Paulo operate within security and discipline standards. The electronic monitoring contract was expanded to supply more than eight thousand ankle bracelets, with the adoption of new, more modern technology. No prisoner who had electronic monitoring ordered by the Court stopped using the equipment.”

Read the full letter to the governor:

Dear governor, it’s cliché, but we warned you. Even before his inauguration, we alerted him to the complexities of governing a state the size and importance of São Paulo. But you are definitely not a good listener, nor are you good at compromise. In the first meeting in which we were face to face, you said the following phrase: “fulfilling promises is a powerful instrument”.

A few days ago, nine months into his mandate, a criminal police officer was injured in a riot at the Birigui Resocialization Center. He was cowardly attacked by the inmates in an action that resulted in three of them escaping. That night there were 351 prisoners in the unit, under the responsibility of just THREE criminal police officers.

This case symbolizes the gigantic deficit of employees in the São Paulo prison system, where two workers do the work of three, often in a diversion of function to maintain the functioning of the units, even far from ideal conditions. This deficit tends to increase, given the more than 5 thousand employees awaiting retirement without any sign of compensation for hiring new professionals.

Nine months after the government began, the prison system is in chaos. Before taking office, we handed over a dossier with an X-ray of the system and, from then on, we have had respect, patience, humility and consideration. But our actions were not reciprocated.

Instead of moving forward, we go backwards.

For the first time in thirty years, criminal police officers had salary adjustments lower than those of other police forces that form the arc of public security. Despite the promises, the postponements, the excuses, we hope, we fulfill our part from start to finish, but there is a time to stop. And that moment has arrived.

Regulating the Criminal Police is not a favor, it is a constitutional obligation, deliberately disregarded by the government you command. Just as the Constitution also guarantees unions the right to free activity in the workplace, another deliberate disobedience, as the São Paulo Prison System Employees Union (SIFUSPESP) has been prevented from entering prison units to do its work.

Faced with the lack of a technician in charge of the prison system, the Penitentiary Administration Secretariat has lost its role and delegated exclusive functions, such as monitoring prisoners in the open, home and precautionary measures regimes. All execution of sentences is the responsibility of the Criminal Police, but this work has been passed on to the Public Security Secretariat to be carried out by other police forces.

This resulted, for example, in the lack of electronic ankle bracelets, which led to the unrestricted release of 1,700 inmates with the greatest offensive potential in the last temporary release, in September. The prison administration, as a whole, got worse during his term, governor.

Each server in the prison system works for several people. But this has to stop. SIFUSPESP proposes the adoption of Operation Legality, in which the observance of strict legal duty must be the maximum adopted by everyone in all prison units in São Paulo. We no longer have time for empty promises or amateur management. We are the São Paulo Criminal Police and we demand respect.