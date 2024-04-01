A record label with rapper Boef, an Islamic butcher shop that supplies halal smoked sausages to Hema and a clothing store in the heart of Amsterdam. Three companies that, according to the Public Prosecution Service, played a role in laundering millions in criminal profits. Money that partly also seems to flow to Ridouan Taghi. One of the suspects also helped the top criminal find a safe house in Brussels. “Everywhere that was scratched, the rot became visible.”

