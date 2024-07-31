The selection of Brazil lost 0-2 against their counterpart from Spain on the last date of the group stage of the women’s tournament Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Beyond the match, a terrifying kick given by Brazilian star Marta went viral.

The legend of Brazilwho among his achievements collects a Golden Ballfive awards for Best FIFA Player, a FIFA The Best and a silver medal from the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, it seems that she said goodbye to the Olympics in the worst possible way.

Direct red card to Marta

The 38-year-old footballer was sent off with a straight red card after a criminal kick, in the style of mixed martial arts, against the Spanish Olga Carmona, who ended up lying on the turf at the Stade Matmut-Atlantique.

Marta did not measure her strength and tried to connect with the ball with her studs forward and with her leg at the same height as the head of the star of the Barcelona of Spain. The clash between the players was terrifying and sent shivers down the spines of those present.

Immediately, The Brazilian legend realized his mistake and apologized, but they were of no use to him, because The central referee decided to show him a direct red card when the 45+6 minute mark of the first half had passed.

The star of the Brazilian national team left in tears after seeing the red card, knowing that this could be his last appearance at the Olympic Games.

The expulsion of Martha It cost him dearly Brazilwho fell 0-2 with goals from Athenea del Castillo (68′) and Alexia Putellas (90+17), and was on the verge of elimination.

The Brazilians must wait for the results of the other groups to know if they qualify for the quarter-finals of the tournament as one of the best third-placed teams in the Olympic Games.

