Criminal offenses increased in the Region of Murcia by 9.9% in the first six months of the year compared to the same period in 2022. This is an increase three points higher than the average recorded in Spain (5.8%). The Region is thus the second community where crime grew the most, after Valencia (10.7%).

Specifically, in the Region of Murcia, 36,077 crimes were registered between January and June, compared to 32,818 the previous year, according to the latest crime report published by the Ministry of the Interior.

All criminal types grew in this period in the Region of Murcia, except for the serious and less serious crimes of injuries and riots, which fell by 2.4% to stand at 534; and robberies with force in homes, with a total of 1,948 violations, which represents a decrease of 2%.

Alhama de Murcia is the only municipality with more than 20,000 inhabitants in which crimes do not increase, while they shoot up in Totana

In the category of conventional crime, intentional homicides and completed murders increased by 100%, going from 5 to 10; and 52.2% intentional homicides and attempted murders, with a total of 35 in the first six months of 2023 compared to 23 in 2022.

The rate of increase was followed by kidnappings, with a total of three (+50%); vehicle thefts, with 439 (+37.2%); drug trafficking, with 313 known incidents (+20.8%); thefts, with 8,321 (15.7%) and robberies with violence and intimidation, with 1,012 (+14.2%).

The type of crime that has increased the least has been that related to robberies with force in establishments and other facilities, which, with a total of 2,738, suffered a variation of 1.9%.

On the other hand, crimes related to sexual freedom have grown by 24% in the Region, with 320 registered between January and June 2023. Sexual assaults with penetration have gone from 44 to 52 (+18.2%) and rest from 214 to 268 (+25.2%).

Sexual assaults and cybercrime are on the rise, according to Ministry statistics

Scams on the web



For its part, cybercrime has increased by 33.5% in the Region of Murcia during the first six months of the year, with a total of 6,153 infractions registered compared to the 4,608 counted between January and June 2022. The increase registered in the community is the fourth highest in the country. Computer scams, within the category of cybercrime, have grown by 38.2%, with 5,410 violations, and other cybercrimes by 7.4%, with 743.

In its statistics, the Ministry of the Interior offers crime data for municipalities with more than 20,000 inhabitants, which in the case of the Region of Murcia is 18. The number of criminal offenses increased in all of them, with the exception of Alhama de Murcia. , where it decreased by 11.9%.

By percentage, Totana leads the ranking (+30.8%), followed by Águilas (+25.3%), San Pedro del Pinatar (+24.4%), Lorca (+19%), San Javier ( +16.4%), Cieza (+16.2%), La Unión (+15.2%), Jumilla (+13.9%), Torre Pacheco (+12.3%) and Murcia (+11, 2%).

Below 10% were Yecla (+7%), Caravaca de la Cruz (+6.3%), Cartagena (+6%), Mazarrón (+2%), Las Torres de Cotillas (+1.9% ), Molina de Segura (+1.2%) and Alcantarilla (+0.5%).