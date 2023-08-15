“I think Thijs Römer is going to have a difficult time in the penitentiary”, predicts Peter Schouten. The actor was recently sentenced to one month unconditional prison. “If you are known as a sex offender, you will be dealt with harshly by the rest of the population in prison,” said the criminal lawyer. “You then see that such a person can no longer go to work, can no longer go to recreation. Just have to stay in his cell.”
