The insecurity of practicing law in Mexico has increased in recent years, such is the case of Marcela Zepeda, who was murdered by a group of men in a car.

Marcela Gutierrez Zepeda, criminal lawyer, was murdered by a group of armed men in the Alta Vista de León neighborhood, Guanajuato, while she was traveling by car, an act that did not prevent her from being accompanied.

He crime It happened at the end of Friday afternoon, there were still people circulating in the neighborhood, near Vista Pradera street, while Gutiérrez Zepeda was in a vehicle accompanied by a man, who was injured.

The Independent Lawyers Association of Guanajuato demanded that the authorities clarify the murder and urgently address the issue of security, since they fear and recognize that it is not the first case of unsafety with which several colleagues have been participants.

Under a concern that the cause could be precisely due to the exercise of the profession, since it is not the first case in which a colleague from the lawyers' union loses his life in acts of violence, being a risk to practice law in Mexico.