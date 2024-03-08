The Electoral campaigns have already started and there is a lot of interest in the agricultural sector to know the proposals of the candidates for address the crisis in the countryside in the midst of the prolonged drought. The Council for the Economic Development of Sinaloa (Codesin) has already called on candidates for elected positions to make viable proposals and address the crisis that the primary sector of Sinaloa is experiencing due to the reduction of incentives and marketing problems, in addition to the extreme drought.

THE PRESIDENT of the Taxtes Irrigation Module, Ildefonso Acosta Torres, he pulled his pants against the producers who They are “stripping” the water to irrigate the corn surface that they sowed too much. And he filed a criminal complaint against them. As far as is known, he is the first leader, along with the rest of the board, to take legal action against those who did not respect the planting plan, but to carry out what they planted too much they are stealing the water to the detriment of Compliant producers. Acosta Torres is not like other module leaders who, instead of stopping voracious producers, collude with them to irrigate their irregular crops.

THE BEAN IS ONE of the foods with the greatest presence on the tables of the Mexican homes. Grain could not be missing from the list of the basic basket. However, little by little its price has been increasing and there are homes where it is difficult to purchase a kilo. One of the main causes is the low yield that producers obtain due to water scarcity. The problem is becoming widespread and threatens to hit citizens' economies even further.

Sinaloa's agricultural producers are always the most affected. And a few days after the bean harvest started, the price of this grain plummeted to 20 pesos, which is a real mockery for the producer because they don't even make enough money for production expenses. Given this, Jaime Montes Salas, Secretary of Agriculture in Sinaloa, will have to sit down and plan a strategy before the corn threshing begins, because a similar scenario is predicted and this year the producers will surely exert stronger pressure than the past, since two years in a row of bad season they will not be able to bear it.

Horticultural PRODUCERS from Guasave and the northern part of the state are worried by freight shortage that exists today, this caused by the insecurity that exists on many roads in the country and the entity, where robberies are committed regularly and no one stops them. Socorro Castro Gálvez, a horticultural businessman, said that for this reason the cost of transportation has increased, since what is available is not enough, and its cost reaches up to 60 thousand pesos, since the freight companies are afraid of working in the north of Sinaloa and the country in general, and since the potato harvest is about to become widespread, they are concerned that there is no way to transport it for that reason.