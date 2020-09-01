Criminal law Tightening up articles on terrorism divides opinions

The Ombudsman and the Bar Association are wondering about the need for further criminalisations, while the police need more powers to investigate.

Advances new criminalizations related to terrorism receive both criticism and support in the opinion round.

For example, the Ombudsman and the Bar Association are wondering about the need to blackmail the sections and thereby increase the powers of the police.

The police, for their part, support the proposals and need additional means to fight terrorism. In its statement, the Central Criminal Police (CPC) raises the old idea of ​​secret home searches.

There seems to be a broad consensus that the chapter of the Penal Code on terrorism needs a complete overhaul. The figure, patched on many occasions, is considered difficult to understand, open to interpretation and contradictory.

In the summer, his job left the Ministry of Justice the working group suggested extension of punishable acts. It would be punishable in the future, for example, to perform essential tasks in a terrorist organization.

Ombudsman Petri Jääskeläinen doubts the political pressure behind the proposals. The amendments relate to a discussion about family members of Isis fighters who returned from al-Hol camp.

According to Jääskeläinen, it seems that the normal criteria of criminal policy do not apply in the reform of the articles on terrorism.

“In general, it is assumed that there must be a strong societal need for new criminalizations based on appropriate investigations. Recourse to criminal law has generally only been seen as a last resort to influence people’s behavior. ”

In Jääskeläinen’s opinion, it would now be good to assess how much the criminalisations could have affected the course of events that caused Finnish women and children to end up in the al-Hol camp.

He emphasizes that effective government action has been able to address the division of labor of even a developed criminal organization. He thinks it remains unclear why this established approach would not work in terrorist crimes.

Jääskeläinen wonders whether a doctor who treats patients in an Isis-type organized terrorist hospital, for example, could be convicted in the future. However, according to medical ethics, the doctor must also treat the perpetrators.

“And what is the status of the person in charge of food and water supply in a terrorist group? The roles of the doctor and the person responsible for access to water are essential and, in extreme circumstances, vital to the activities of a terrorist group. However, there is also a humanitarian dimension to such essential tasks. “

Jääskeläinen needs more examples from the working group of what tasks would be considered relevant. If there is a necessary social need to change the law, inventing examples cannot be overwhelming, he sucks.

Also The Bar Association has great reservations about the proposal. According to the association, the working group’s proposal is in line with the mandate, so the fault is in the mandate. It directly called for an extension of the field of criminal justice.

The Bar Association is concerned that highly transparent criminal characteristics, which are already problematic in themselves, will bring new powers to the authorities to use coercive measures. This poses a clear threat that the punishment of an individual will in future be based on opinions and not on procedure.

“The exceptional gravity of terrorist offenses – or other offenses – cannot justify undermining the fundamental principles of the rule of law.”

Human Rights Organization Amnesty International’s Finnish branch agrees with the wonder of which compelling social reasons call for new criminalizations.

According to Amnesty, the terrorist regulations are already a difficult whole, and the new regulations will add to it instead of improving it.

It would be entirely up to the courts to assess which actions are relevant to the terrorist group. This is problematic from the point of view of the principle of legality, as a person must be able to assess the legality of his actions in advance, Amnesty states.

Attorney general Tuomas Pöysti for its part, does not consider the proposal problematic in terms of fundamental rights.

He has also smelled the political pressure behind the proposals. He does not consider it justified to introduce new criminal characteristics into criminal law only in order to show the public that the authorities are capable of producing convictions, even for a terrorist offense.

The prosecutors’ association believes that terrorist offenses are so dangerous to social peace that over-cautious and safe-setting is justified in order to avoid impunity. Even everyday activities, such as cooking morning porridge, can be essential for a terrorist group’s security of supply, the association notes.

Second the substantive amendment concerns the public incitement to terrorism. According to the proposal, incitement would also be punishable if it did not pose a concrete risk of a terrorist offense.

Ombudsman Jääskeläinen is also strange about this proposal. He recalls that the law already provides for the punishment of public incitement to commit a crime. This article also applies to terrorist offenses. Why terrorist offenses would need their own article, he wonders.

“Linking a case to terrorism alone cannot be enough to justify criminalizing harmless activity.”

Professor of Fundamental and Human Rights Martin Scheinin considers that the prompting clause, at least in the proposed form, is contrary to the freedom of expression provision.

According to Scheinin, the proposal also goes beyond what is required by the EU directive. The directive explicitly mentions the danger that someone may commit a terrorist offense as a result of incitement.

Amnesty also needs to be justified as to why it should now deviate from international recommendations by proposing to criminalize public incitement without risk.

“The need for wider criminalization is not sufficiently justified, given that this is a restriction on freedom of expression and a proposal contrary to international recommendations, which, according to the working group’s report, has little connection with the actual terrorist acts.”

The prosecutor’s office, on the other hand, does not see this as a problem.

“A person who spreads hate speech that encourages a radical terrorist offense or recruitment on open computer networks must be held accountable for what they say, regardless of the consequences of the terrorist hate speech.”

From the police side the opinion issued by the krp does not consider the draft articles to be open to interpretation.

According to it, the current criminal law has lacked such acts of terrorism, which at the time of enacting the law could not have been foreseen. These include the support functions for a terrorist organization mentioned in the working group’s proposal, such as the creation of communication services and other information technology-related activities.

The Krp points out that it is difficult to investigate these crimes without sufficient powers. It therefore proposes that the maximum penalty for public provocation to commit terrorist offenses be increased to three years. The working group proposed two years.

A maximum sentence of three years would mean that the CRP would have the right to obtain from the security police the information it has obtained. telecommunications inquiry.

Krp also misses the opportunity for a covert home search. At present, a suspect has the right to be present during a search of the home, but in the case of serious crimes, the police should be able to carry out a search so that the suspect is only informed afterwards.

The idea of ​​a secret home search has been featured in the past, but the project has not progressed so far.