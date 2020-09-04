Criminal law There is a desire to address painting: turning an illegal threat into official prosecution has unanimous support

The statements show great concern about the impact of painting on social peace. Many hope to paint their own article in the Penal Code.

Illegal turning a threat into a formal prosecution receives exceptionally strong support. In an extensive round of statements, the bill was supported by everyone from police to courts and from journalists to investigators.

According to the proposal of the Ministry of Justice an illegal threat would be formally prosecuted if the threat were directed at a person because of his or her job or public position of trust.

Today, an illegal threat is a criminal offense, ie a charge can only be brought if the victim so requests.

The purpose of the proposal is to address painting.

In several statements, the performance was considered a good first step, but it is not enough to incense the phenomenon. Indeed, many proposed their own article in the Penal Code on painting, i.e. mass harassment.

In many the opinion raised serious concerns about the consequences of painting. It is not just about enduring individual victims, but painting threatens social peace, the rule of law and open debate.

For example, the Ministry of the Interior emphasizes that painting is more serious than what appears in the draft proposal.

“Systematic and systematic, even mass, painting undermines confidence in the rule of law and its acceptability, as well as fundamentally jeopardizing the realization of fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution. Strong trust in the authorities and the Finnish welfare society have been a significant cornerstone in safeguarding Finland’s internal security, and it must be possible to maintain it in the future. “

The Police Board emphasizes that the aim of painting is to influence, for example, the decision-making of the authorities. The purpose is to promote one’s own interests.

“The aim of painting is to affect the core capital of society – trust – the existence of which is necessary, among other things, as a guarantee of police action and thus at the strategic center.”

Influencing it is also an attempt to get an individual official to deal with the matter. According to the policy of the Supreme Administrative Court, an official is barred from dealing with a matter if he or she has made a request for an investigation from a client.

“The problem is real, for example, in situations where the threat is a party to the trial and the subject of the threat is the prosecutor or judge dealing with the matter,” the Bar Association points out.

According to the association of prosecutors, this is one reason why officials are downright provoked to make a criminal report. On the other hand, this is also the reason why officials do not report a crime.

Purpose it would not be to change the section on illegal threats, but only the right to prosecute. However, the Helsinki Court of Appeal points out that the threat provision is broader in Sweden and Denmark.

In Finland, an illegal threat was once written to cover quite specific security or property-related threats, the Court of Appeal states. In Sweden, on the other hand, the peace of the destination is also protected, and in Denmark the well-being.

Social and health Ministry estimates that a change in the law may affect attitudes. Nowadays, intimidation is not always even considered a crime, but is considered part of the job.

In the Ministry’s view, a change in the right to prosecute would be an important signal that being threatened for work is not part of the job, nor is it a private matter for the victim.

Professor of Criminal Law Kimmo Nuotio The University of Helsinki reminds that, for example, a journalist also performs a significant service task.

“The fact that a journalist is allowed to do his work in peace and from his own point of view without having to fear the reactions of readers is very important for the functioning of society, including freedom of expression for everyone to enjoy free and pluralistic media. Attempts to influence the media’s activities outside its field are dangerous, no matter what the direction came from. ”

The campfire considers it worth considering that the illegal threat be made a formal prosecution in all circumstances.

Multi therefore considers whether the proposed delimitation is sufficient to combat all harmful phenomena.

Threatening those in positions of trust would be subject to formal prosecution, but what about a situation where a position of trust is only being sought? This is being asked by the Confederation of Women’s Organizations.

“Does the provision as such provide adequate protection for persons who are just seeking public office and are exposed to illegal threats, for example during their election campaign?”

The proposal also does not provide secondary protection for volunteers working in, for example, NGOs, associations and organizations, several opinions point out. However, they are also increasingly threatened, according to SAK, the central trade union organization.

Another perspective is provided by the Assistant Professor of Criminal Law Tatu Hyttinen From the University of Turku. He wonders whether the definitions of the proposal for work and job are too broad.

“The impetus for the amendment has been to secure the rule of law by ensuring that, for example, politicians, journalists and the courts can do their job without undue influence. At the same time, however, the proposed amendment has been extended to cover all types of work tasks and forms of work, which cannot be considered completely unproblematic. ”

Ombudsman Petri Jääskeläinen wonders whether a change in the law of prosecution would lower the threshold for reporting offenses.

“If the likelihood of criminal liability is to be increased, it would be more important than criminal prosecution for an employer or other responsible party to be obliged to report an unlawful threat to an employee to the police.”

Jääskeläinen reminds that the employer is already obliged to notify the authorities of a serious accident at work.

Freedom of speech is not seen by anyone as hindering reform. The Association of Judges emphasizes that intimidation and painting do not fall within the scope of freedom of expression, but rather constitute an abuse of rights in the name of freedom of expression.

The Media Association, an association of media companies, points out that the proposal has both promotional and restrictive effects on freedom of expression. The union believes that the whole improves the state of freedom of speech, as the aim of painting is to silence people.

“According to the experience of media companies, it is precisely the silencing effect that can currently be assessed as excluding several aspects from the public debate and thus significantly hampering an already open debate in society.”

The same is stated by the Association of Scientists. It emphasizes the need for researchers to be able to participate boldly in the societal debate without fear of undue and illegal consequences.

“It is worrying that there have been reports in the college field that researchers want to avoid public speaking or participating in a debate because they are concerned about their own safety.”

Although everyone supports the proposal, it is generally considered to be completely inadequate. Many call for the criminalization of painting.

The prosecutors’ association emphasizes that painting cannot be addressed by the current criminal law. The actions of an individual may not meet the characteristics of any crime because everyone is only responsible for their own message.

“Especially for threats and inappropriate messages in Some, the overall impact of the messages is crucial. […] This overall effect would be best influenced by one’s own criminal title, ”the association suggests.

The painting is already being worked out. In May, the government appointed a district judge Mika Illmanin to find out, among other things, how the criminal law applies to systematic painting.

Illman is expected to identify problems and make suggestions for improvement. His work is scheduled for completion by the end of November.

The Association of Prosecutors and many other commentators suggest that Defamation, the dissemination of information that violates privacy, and a violation of the peace of communication should also be brought under official prosecution.

These are typical criminal titles in painting when an attempt is made to blacken an object by disseminating false or invasive information to the public.

In the draft law it is estimated that the reform would bring about 1,200 new crimes a year to the police for investigation.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, the extent of the phenomenon can only become clear after the law reform. This was the case, for example, when persecution was criminalized. That was when it became clear how common the phenomenon was.

Indeed, many are hoping for resources for the police to investigate these crimes. Amnesty International points out that cases may be inadmissible due to lack of resources or because the authorities consider crimes to be so low.

“The resources of the authorities, in particular the police, the prosecution and the courts, should therefore be increased in order to deal effectively with harassment and intimidation.”