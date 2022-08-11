Thursday, August 11, 2022
Criminal kick in the Copa Libertadores: video travels the continent

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 11, 2022
in Sports
Libertadores Cup

Kick and red in the Copa Libertadores.

Photo:

Taken from ESPn video

Kick and red in the Copa Libertadores.

It happened in the match between Palmeiras and Atlético Mineiro, in the quarterfinals.

The second leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores between Palmeiras and Mineiroin a Brazilian duel, was hot and vibrant, but there was a particular action that marked the commitment.

Challenge for Roland

It was a huge challenge for the Colombian centre-back Wilmar Roldanwhen he had to go to VAR to certify a red card foul for Palmeiras’ man.

It was minute 28 when Daniel went to dispute the ball and almost injured the player Zaracho.

Roldán watched the play but preferred to go to the VAR to resolve your doubts. Indeed, the video evidenced the dangerous action, which could end with consequences for Zaracho.

Roldán showed the red card, amid protests from Danilo and the Palmeiras players. There were also clashes on the benches.

SPORTS

