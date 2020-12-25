The second season of the Criminal Justice series has been released and this time the story is not only very different but also talks about a lot of social issues. This time some issues have been discussed on which the society does not want to talk. The issue does not end with society not talking, and there is a whole series about it. The issue here is made up of what is not considered an issue.

story: Anuradha (Kirti Kulhari) is the wife of the country’s largest lawyer but stabs her in the stomach with her husband Bikram Chandra (Jisshu Sengupta). After all, why did Anu do this, this is the story of the whole series. After killing her husband, Anu Bakade calls and calls the hospital staff and walks out of the house. This is followed by her injured husband and her baby girl, and what happens at home. Some of the characters in the story are included from the old series and they carry the story forward.

Review: The previous season of ‘Criminal Justice’ was very good. This time it is not Kriti Kulhari but its hero. There are many issues in our society, but have we ever sought or respected the women in any issue? Who wants to ask the woman’s wish, where, when, how much? Here the issue is related to the woman’s body, does she want to have sex or not? Actually, we do not have the concept of Marital Rape in law here. (Meaning if the husband has sexual intercourse with the wife even without will, he will not be considered a rape) This says our law. Good, but where is the woman’s desire? The question is, if the woman does not want to, what should she do? This series will tell you about this openly. One night Anu suddenly stabs Bikram in the stomach. The point is, ‘Why did Anu stab?’ But our system wants to ask ‘How did Anu stab the knife?’ If you can understand the difference between these two sentences, then otherwise you will not understand what this web series wants to say. Everything has two aspects. This story shows that a lot of hard work has been done to extract the second aspect while propaganda for the first aspect. Anu’s case comes to Madhav Mishra () and he is present to help. Both Madhav and Nikhat not only mix Anu with their family but also show a dark face of our police, media and justice system. There is a lot to say here but it would be better not to say it, you will see it yourself.

Why see: If you are a fan of Pankaj Tripathi then do not miss, you will probably get the rest of the message from seeing the story.