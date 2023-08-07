The presidential candidate of the Movimiento Semilla party, Bernardo Arévalo, participates in a chess tournament on August 2. Esteban Biba (EFE)

The preparations for the election that will define the presidency of Guatemala are making their way before a series of inquiries carried out by the Attorney General’s Office, which is investigating the results that place the progressive sociologist Bernardo Arévalo and the former first lady Sandra Torres, who has transitioned from social democracy to conservatism. The offensive that from the criminal justice system and at the gates of the vote on August 20 tried to cancel the Movimiento Semilla, the Arévalo party, may have a new purpose: to annul the entire electoral process, according to what several experts anticipate and party leaders denounce. under siege.

The presidential election in the Central American country has gained relevance because it represents an opportunity to contain corruption and stop the authoritarianism that during the government of Alejandro Giammattei has forced more than one hundred justice operators, human rights defenders and journalists into exile.

The progress of 13 criminal investigations inaugurates another episode of tension in the electoral process of the Central American country, which attracted the visit of the Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro. Civil society and observers filed multiple complaints with Almagro about judicial harassment of electoral officials and the Seed Movement. The two candidates who are going to the ballot on August 20 have asked for respect for the results and the work of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal.

More than 5.5 million Guatemalans went to the polls on June 25 and, faced with the exclusion of three of the favorite candidates to go to the ballot, found a disruptive option in Bernardo Arévalo. “We already know the other candidates, perhaps he (Arévalo) is different and that’s why they want to remove him,” said a businesswoman from the Guatemalan capital who participated in the protests against the cancellation of the Seed Movement that was created from the criminal justice system. bypassing the electoral authorities.

The questions about the results of the voting jumped at the time that Bernardo Arévalo climbed from the last place in the polls and has slipped into the second round with 12% of the valid votes. “They didn’t see us get there,” said the party’s deputy-elect, Andrea Reyes. The Seed Movement obtained the support of 654,534 citizens and the National Unity of Hope, led by Sandra Torres, reached 15% acceptance, with 881,592 votes.

second scrutiny

The Vamos party, which led Alejandro Giammatei to the presidency, and its allies promoted injunctions against alleged irregularities in the results and achieved a second ballot that stopped the call for a second round for two weeks. In the circles of power it is said in a low voice that the exclusion of the favorite candidates had the purpose of achieving a ballot between allies. Arévalo upset the supposed plan, since he displaced the official candidate, Manuel Conde, to third place.

In mid-July, the electoral authorities revalidated the counts with the endorsement of the Constitutional Court and the movement that questioned the results was dismantled. So, the prosecutor’s office that went from investigating cases of grand corruption to persecuting opponents promoted the cancellation of the Seed Movement, but the Constitutional Chamber reminded them that no political party can be canceled with an electoral process underway.

Weeks later, at the beginning of August, two other prosecutors have joined in investigating the electoral process. “A gigantic case is being built with the purpose of bringing down the elections; what was not achieved through amparo and with cries of fraud, will be tried through criminal proceedings” to point out alleged vices and annul the elections, says the former constituent Aquiles Faillace.

With no margin to cancel the Seed Movement, the Public Ministry has undertaken another series of investigations, which are directed towards the Electoral Boards, which are made up of volunteer citizens in charge of the voting tables and towards the data entry workers who transfer the data of the records. scrutiny of the computer system.

The examination of the results is now under the direction of Attorney General Consuelo Porras, who along with several members of her team have been designated by the United States as corrupt and undemocratic actors. This August 3, the prosecutor’s office extracted a digital copy of all the minutes and calculations of the votes under the protection of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal.

Volunteer citizens under investigation

The criminal investigations are not cause for concern, according to the president of the Electoral Tribunal, Irma Palencia. Accusations of fraud are the most normal post-voting symptoms and “lack of political maturity,” said the magistrate in a meeting with journalists. Consulted about the greatest risk in the face of the second round, magistrate Blanca Alfaro points out that it is “the disenchantment of citizens to participate in electoral boards, technical staff of the Electoral Tribunal or in political parties” before the judicialization of the electoral processes, which began to be tested in 2015.

There are those who see further, like Aquiles Faillace himself, and point out that the background of criminal investigations is to annul the entire electoral process. This is also the perception of the prosecutor and lawyer for the Semilla party, Juan Guerrero Garnica. The investigation against the data entry workers and volunteers from the polling stations seeks to undermine the process, because they are instilled with fear and may be absent from their duties on August 20 or have criminal proceedings initiated that prevent them from participating, he explains. Warrior to ELPAÍS.

On the sidelines, the Seed Movement is the focus of an investigation for alleged falsification of signatures in the adhesions of sympathizers for the formation of the party. With this case, the aim is to wear down the image of the Arévalo party and “try to show that it is not different”, that is, that it is not corrupt, the political scientist Luis Mack told ELPAÍS. Far from diminishing his popularity, the criminal case has gained support in favor of Arévalo and his party. A recent survey by CID Gallup, sponsored by the Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo led by businessman Dionisio Gutiérrez, attributes 63% to Arévalo in the intention to vote, compared to 37% for his contender, Sandra Torres. The lack of employment, corruption and the high cost of living are the main problems encountered by the people interviewed for the study.

If Bernardo Arévalo’s victory at the polls is massive, “politically there will be no support from the judges and operators to move forward with the cancellation of Semilla” or other actions that are taking place from the prosecutor’s office against party members, concludes Faillace .