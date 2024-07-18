Friday, July 19, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Criminal History 2/3 | Some has brought back the 19th century phenomenon to the courtrooms – “Back then it really mattered what others thought of you”

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 19, 2024
in World Europe
0
Criminal History 2/3 | Some has brought back the 19th century phenomenon to the courtrooms – “Back then it really mattered what others thought of you”
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

In the 19th century, people stole to meet their needs, so the famine years appeared as a spike in the theft statistics. Abuses started to rise sharply in 1969, when the average beer law came into force. Picture: Petri Salmén / HS, source: National Library

People were sensitive to their honor in court in the 19th century, because in an agrarian society the respect of others was of great importance. The era of Some has returned defamation to the courts. On the other hand, thefts increase when Finns become more prosperous, and after the average beer law, assaults ramped up.

In April In 1878, the Lapua celebrations ended in chaos.

The public school teacher who was a guest was thrown into the yard because he had insulted both the household and other guests with obscenities. Among other things, he had claimed that the host’s son was guilty of secret intercourse with several half-wives.

#Criminal #History #brought #19th #century #phenomenon #courtrooms #mattered #thought

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
“Appointed a black man.” Biden predicted the end of his political career amid the forgotten name of his defense secretary

"Appointed a black man." Biden predicted the end of his political career amid the forgotten name of his defense secretary

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]