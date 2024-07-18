Criminal History 2/3 | Some has brought back the 19th century phenomenon to the courtrooms – “Back then it really mattered what others thought of you”

People were sensitive to their honor in court in the 19th century, because in an agrarian society the respect of others was of great importance. The era of Some has returned defamation to the courts. On the other hand, thefts increase when Finns become more prosperous, and after the average beer law, assaults ramped up.
In April In 1878, the Lapua celebrations ended in chaos.
The public school teacher who was a guest was thrown into the yard because he had insulted both the household and other guests with obscenities. Among other things, he had claimed that the host’s son was guilty of secret intercourse with several half-wives.
#Criminal #History #brought #19th #century #phenomenon #courtrooms #mattered #thought
Leave a Reply