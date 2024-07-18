In the 19th century, people stole to meet their needs, so the famine years appeared as a spike in the theft statistics. Abuses started to rise sharply in 1969, when the average beer law came into force.

People were sensitive to their honor in court in the 19th century, because in an agrarian society the respect of others was of great importance. The era of Some has returned defamation to the courts. On the other hand, thefts increase when Finns become more prosperous, and after the average beer law, assaults ramped up.