In the American city of Plant City (Florida), an unknown person stole a car in which there was a vaccine against coronavirus. This was reported by the WFLA TV channel.

The owner of the car said that he is a paramedic and came to the vaccination station. He left the car with the ignition keys inside and went to get further instructions. At that moment, the hijacker got into his car and disappeared.

According to him, there are 30 ampoules of Pfizer vaccine in the car, which is enough for 150-180 injections. These ampoules were intended for persons who were to receive a second injection. The situation is complicated by the fact that the drug must be stored at low temperatures.

Local activists have announced a $ 5,000 reward for information on suspects. Investigators believe that the hijacker was unlikely to know about the vaccine, but they will consider any versions.

On January 1, police in the US state of Wisconsin arrested a US medical center employee who deliberately spoiled a batch of coronavirus vaccine. A former Aurora Health Care staff member deliberately removed approximately 500 doses of Moderna vaccine from the refrigerator and left them out of the locker overnight, knowing that the drug would then become ineffective. It was later revealed that the attacker was skeptical about vaccines in general and Moderna in particular. According to law enforcement officials, the man is a “supporter of conspiracy theories” according to which the vaccine is not safe for people and can harm human DNA.