The National Police has dismantled a criminal group that included minors and was dedicated to carrying out bank scams and frauds. on-line throughout the national territory. They did this using collaborators, known as ‘bank mules’, who obtained their passwords using fraudster techniques. phishing and made transfers to their bank accounts to buy gold, jewelry and high-end electronic devices.

In the operation, 12 young people under 18 years of age, whose age has not been specified, have been arrested in Barcelona, ​​as alleged perpetrators of a crime of fraud, for an amount greater than 32,000 euros. However, the investigation began in Jaén in September 2023, following the detection that several bank accounts of clients of a bank had been accessed, and purchases had been made of jewelry and gold bars that were pending delivery at different addresses in that Catalan province.

The agents detected the existence of an organized criminal group dedicated to the commission of this type of fraud, identified as the authors of at least 20 criminal acts committed against victims from all over the country and chosen among clients of different savings banks. According to the National Police, the participation in the fraud of nine people who acted as “bank mules” has been confirmed, as well as three ringleaders, in charge of contacting and recruiting the victims. mulesdetained in Barcelona and in the municipality of Montcada i Reixac.

This type of scam is currently known in police circles as the “nini scam”, a type of deception used by criminal organizations dedicated to fraud. on-line. According to the police, the scammers recruit their victims among young people without studies or work in order to obtain collaborators who, in exchange for little money, participate in their crimes by receiving transfers, opening accounts so that the organization can use them, or directly withdrawing money from ATMs to later send it to bank accounts abroad or cryptocurrency accounts.

Prior to the involvement of these “banking mules”, the organization obtains control of the victim’s cell phone and their banking application. on-line through techniques of phishingposing as a bank to trick the victim into clicking on a link or entering a malicious website, thereby providing their passwords. Young collaborators are usually the first to be detected in police investigations, as they are listed as the holders of the bank accounts or mobile phone numbers to which the victim’s money goes directly. They are also often recorded withdrawing money from banks or ATMs, which is why they are usually the first to be arrested.

Police have reported that these arrests, or charges as the case may be, will mean that they will have a criminal record for several years, “which would prevent them from obtaining numerous job opportunities or applying for various agencies, as well as access to aid or other procedures related to the Administration,” police sources say.

These same sources indicate that once these young people are arrested, they rarely testify against the people who have recruited them, mainly because they have done so through social networks or instant messaging applications, and they do not know who the real person behind these messages is. On other occasions they do not reveal their identity out of fear, as is the case of one of the detainees in this investigation, who had reported being the victim of threats by a person to whom he had lent his phone to make the aforementioned banking transactions.