The Spanish Police dismantled a criminal group dedicated to defrauding with the sale of false appointments for immigration procedures, for which They charged between 55 and 100 dollars despite it being a free procedure.which affected more than a hundred people throughout Spain.

For now There are two people arrested, of Argentine nationality, for an alleged crime of computer damage and fraudalthough the investigation remains open and new arrests are not ruled out, according to police sources.

The detainees allegedly blocked the online immigration appointment system for procedures such as applying for international protection or taking fingerprints for identity documents using a computer bot, hoarding almost all of them to sell them later.

They offered appointments for almost all the provinces of Spain through an instant messaging application and a well-known social network.and requested payment by bank transfer of between 50 and 90 euros per appointment.

The investigation was initiated following several complaints from foreign citizens who claimed to have been victims of a scam related to the sale of appointments for immigration purposes. In all cases, those affected paid for an appointment that they later found did not exist.

Police seized cash, numerous electronic devices from which the business was run, and detailed documents on the sale of appointments.

EFE