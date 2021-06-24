Criminal gangs Lawyer Ilkka Ukkonen’s legal assistant’s permits were denied because he is a member of Hell’s Angels – This is how the board that took the permit and Ukkonen justify their positions

Jurist Ilkka Ukkonen the decision to revoke the solicitor’s licenses became public on Thursday when the Supreme Court rejected Ukkonen’s appeal about public access to the documents.

The focus of the matter is that Ukkonen has been a member of the motorcycle gang Helvet’s angels since 1996.

In March 1996, Ilkka Ukkonen shot the deputy director of the motorcycle club Bandidos’ support club on Lönnrotinkatu in Helsinki. Shortly afterwards, the angels of Finland’s Hell got the so-called full colors, ie it finally became part of the inter-canal motorcycle gang.

Based on several sources, Ukkonen received the Filthy Few label for his work. The mark indicates that its plaintiff is prepared to kill on behalf of the organization or represents some kind of gang strike group.

Later, Ukkonen considered himself a lawyer and has represented in court, among other things, the leader of the United Brotherhood vest gang. Tero Holopaista.

Thunder the fate of the permit is currently under consideration by the Court of Appeal, but the Legal Aid Board, which originally revoked the permit, previously concealed its own decision, except for the outcome. The Court of Appeal ordered the material to be generally public, and the KKO refused to re-evaluate the matter.

On the basis of the material disclosed, the decision of the Legal Aid Board can be summarized in two cases. The board considered the Angels of Hell to be an organized criminal group and then stated that such membership could lead to the revocation of the assistant’s permission.

Board considered Hell ‘s angels to be an organized criminal group, primarily on the basis of a decision of the Turku Court of Appeal and relying on the opinion of a central criminal police officer.

Ukkonen, for his part, presented as evidence some decisions of the Supreme Court and also suggested that the matter should be assessed on a department-by-department basis instead of on the angels of Hell as a whole.

However, the Legal Aid Board considered that the changes in the law after the decisions presented by Ukkonen watered down the decisions as a guide for interpretation. Among other things, the Board considered that, under current law, an organized criminal group has not had to be established for the commission of serious crimes, but has also been able to become one since its establishment.

According to the Legal Aid Board, the law or its preliminary work does not support the idea that each division of the organization should be assessed separately. According to the Board, the decision of the Turku Court of Appeal, among other things, considered that the matter should be considered from a broader perspective.

Thunder has invoked the equality, freedom of assembly and association, and the right to work and to freedom of establishment guaranteed by the Finnish Constitution, the European Convention on Human Rights and the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union.

According to Ukkonen, the Central Criminal Police is trying to put him in an unequal position by revoking his license to act as a legal assistant for a reason related to his person.

The Legal Aid Board, for its part, considered that a personal reason could be taken into account. For example, substance abuse and mental health problems and over-indebtedness may have affected permits. According to the board, belonging to an organized criminal group can also be considered such a reason.

Ukkonen also appealed that he had performed his duties as an assistant properly. According to the Legal Aid Board, no one has claimed that, but permits can also be revoked for obvious incompatibility.

According to the Board, the independence of legal aid must also be assessed other than in individual cases.

“Membership in an organized criminal group cannot be considered to be in accordance with the high professional ethics of a legal counsel,” the board wrote.

The Board considered that the credibility and independence of legal counsel, people’s trust in legal counsel and the conditions for proper administration of justice outweigh Ukkonen’s individual interests and rights.

Thunder has appealed to the Court of Appeal, where the case is still pending. According to Ukkonen, the board has, among other things, applied the definition of an organized criminal group for the purposes of the Criminal Code to purposes for which it has not been written.

In Ukkonen’s opinion, the hierarchy of norms in the board’s decision is also wrong. This includes the fact that the Board has overridden the national legislation that binds it and the impact of fundamental rights and international agreements in assessing the matter.

According to Ukkonen, the problems caused by the membership of the angels of Hell should also be reflected in his work in some concrete way.