I have been writing this column for 30 years and I will surely spend another 30 more writing it if, once and for all, the real political will of the national and municipal governments and the directors of the football teams is not assumed to eradicate violent criminal gangs from the stadiums. soccer.

The cancer of criminal gangs in football is overdiagnosed. The solution tested is also overformulated. That is why I insist that the only real problem that Colombia has faced for 30 years is the lack of political will of national and local governments and football leaders to do what needs to be done.

And since there has been no firm intention to eradicate thugs from stadium bars, everything that is said in the long run is a dead letter, cheap rhetoric…

I have already written here so many times that things must be called by their name. Margaret Thatcher, the English prime minister who eradicated the worst criminal gangs from English stadiums, cried out until she was tired, until society became aware, that hooligans were “animals”, “savages” and “criminals”.

Here, on the other hand, the criminal gangs are protected under the euphemism of barristas (so similar to cheerleaders!) and their criminal activities of micro-trafficking, theft, extortion and intimidation are hidden under another euphemism of ‘social barrismo’. stadium and in the neighborhoods where they dispute territories and impose their power.

How the phenomenon was combated in England

The English model, which is shown as the example of success on the planet, what it did was remove the thugs with machete and daggers from the stadiums with severe repressive measures, police persecution, investment in technology for identification and prevention, real judicialization and increasing the value of the tickets. Let’s start by knowing who in Colombia assumes the political cost of losing the votes of the brave bands and their shock force or of carrying the burden of taking football away from the poor…

Here it is undeniable that several of the most important clubs maintain an evil collusion with the criminal gangs.

Calculate that they pay the bars that charge for being themselves their ‘self-security’ (so similar to blackmail), they give them tickets, they sponsor their trips and the flags for which they fight to the death, as well as the elements of the “color party” for the “outings” of the teams, they give them stands in which they manage the sale of narcotics, theft and the collection to hang the flags of their “patches”…

But in our football, which never admits being to blame for anything and instead declares itself a victim of everything, the managers themselves, the players themselves and the fanatical press have been the accomplices of these criminal gangs. They all helped (we helped) create the monster and now they repeat (we repeat) the commonplace rhetoric of football in peace.

I have been writing this same column for 30 years, and without the real and sincere political will of rulers and leaders to eradicate the murderers from the bars, more than a thousand years will pass, many more…

