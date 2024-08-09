Home World

Instruments in a forensic medicine department (symbol photo). © Bildagentur Muehlanger/Imago

Fake documents and thousands of dismembered bodies: A disgusting scandal has been shaking China for days. Dozens of suspects are in custody.

The Chinese public is used to unsavory scandals. Just a few weeks ago it was revealed that a state-owned company had used the same tankers to transport fuel and cooking oil – without flushing out the tanks in between.

Now another disgusting scandal is shaking the People’s Republic of China: As the Chinese news site The Paper reported on Thursday that a criminal gang had stolen and dismembered more than 4,000 corpses in order to sell bone parts as transplants. The article has now apparently been deleted, but is still being shared on the Chinese social network Weibo. The Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post reported on the gruesome case on Friday.

Criminal gang in China allegedly “stole bodies and resold them to make profits”

How The Paper writes that Yi Shenghua, head of a Beijing law firm, made the case public. The relevant evidence was given to him by an “insider”. South China Morning Post A spokesman for the public prosecutor’s office in Taoyuan confirmed that investigations were underway. A criminal gang had “stolen bodies and sold them on to make a profit,” said the spokesman. Because the investigation was still ongoing, he could not provide any further information. The case was “very complicated.”

Loud The Paper The main suspect in the case is a man with the surname Su. Between 2017 and 2019, he gradually took control of the crematoria of four funeral companies in several Chinese provinces and infiltrated his own employees there. The case documents show that the employees dismembered thousands of bodies of deceased people instead of burning them and finally transported the body parts to Su’s company. There, the bones were freed of skin and flesh and cleaned. The company sold the bone material obtained in this way to companies that used it to produce material for bone transplantation in dentistry.

Corpse scandal in China: 75 suspects in custody

Such a bone transplant is intended to give the jaw more volume and density in areas where bone loss has occurred so that a dental implant can be inserted there. The transplant can be taken from the patient’s own body or from a donor who has had an artificial hip, for example.

Su’s company is said to have made 380 million yuan (around 48 million euros) in sales through the illegal activities. During the investigation, the police confiscated more than 18 tons of raw materials and semi-finished products made from human bones. In addition, 75 suspects were arrested, all of whom pleaded guilty. Su also confessed. In order to conceal the illegal activities in the crematoria, the suspects falsified documents on a large scale in order to pass off the bone material as voluntary donations.

In order to conceal the illegal activities in the crematoria, the suspects falsified documents on a large scale in order to pass off the bone material as voluntary donations.