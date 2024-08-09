The Attorney General, Counselor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, ordered the referral of an organized criminal gang to trial before the State Security Department of the Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal, for its members committing crimes that could harm the state’s security, public order, and societal peace.

The investigations of the Public Prosecution, which lasted for more than seven months, revealed the involvement of more than 100 defendants in forming and managing a criminal gang they called the “Bahlol Gang,” which aims to engage in illegal activities, collect illicit funds, and share the proceeds among themselves, by imposing authority and extending influence over the areas in which they operate, and promoting their criminal activity through social media platforms, relying on tools and weapons that they are legally prohibited from possessing, and using them to spread panic and fear among the victims with the intention of stealing their money as a tribute against their will, to implement the gang’s goals, and to conceal and disguise the source of the illicit proceeds resulting from these crimes through money laundering.

The Attorney General stressed that the Public Prosecution will not hesitate to apply the provisions of the law decisively to anyone who dares to commit these legally criminal acts, or to harm and terrorize innocent people in all parts of the country.

He also stressed that law enforcement authorities are carrying out their work, in accordance with legal procedures, with the utmost vigilance and preparedness, to maintain the security of the state and the safety of residents on its territory.

The Attorney General called on everyone who has made the UAE a safe homeland to report these crimes as soon as they become aware of them, in order to avoid their dire consequences.