THREE men thought to be part of a criminal drug gang have been arrested after a stolen car ploughed into a lorry on the AP-7 following a dramatic police chase down the Costa del Sol.

The SUV careered into a truck on the toll motorway near Estepona, shortly after plainclothes cops tried to intercept the vehicle along with two other stolen cars.

The men arrested, aged between 23 and 43 years old, ignored the instructions of the agents who stopped them, starting a high-speed chase.

The cars first aroused cops’ suspicions after one of the drivers attempted an abrupt maneuver in the middle of the carriageway.

After consulting the police database, cops found that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Madrid and quickly spotted two other stolen cars racing down the AP-7 in the same direction.

During a 200km / h chase, one car smashed through a police control at the Manilva toll booth and the chase continued for another 30 kilometers, until it lost control and hit a lorry.

The driver tried to escape on foot, although police caught him and arrested him.

Meanwhile, at the AP-7 toll booth the second of the stolen vehicles was stopped by the police and the driver was arrested.

A third man was arrested when he was stopped at kilometer 138.

The criminal network stole the high-end vehicles to supply drug trafficking gangs.

