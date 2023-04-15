Criminal empire: plot, cast and streaming of the movie on Sky Cinema

This evening, Saturday 15 April 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1, Criminal Empire is broadcast, a 2019 crime/thriller film directed by Ron Scalpello starring Sam Claflin and Timothy Spall. But let’s see all the information together in detail, from the plot to the cast.

Plot

The film stars Liam McDonagh (Sam Claflin), a talented former boxer who has just been released from prison after a nine-year sentence for an armed robbery. Meanwhile, a dangerous and dark web of corruption stirs under the blinding lights and imposing sights of East London’s brand new skyline. Behind the 2012 Olympic Games there are those who got rich while they are always the outcasts who pay the price. This is the case of Liam McDonagh, who now wants nothing more than a peaceful life, stay out of trouble and win back the love and trust of his family. Too bad that his brother Sean (Joe Claflin) has fallen into the ruthless game of the entrepreneur Clifford Cullen (Timothy Spall), business partner of the powerful Anthony Hammond (Hugh Bonneville). Drug dealing, violence, murders: the poison has crept into society and into the beating heart of the United Kingdom.

Criminal empire: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Criminal Empire, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors:

Sam Claflin

Timothy Spall

Hugh Bonneville

Noel Clarke

Charlie Murphy

Joe Claflin

Naomi Ackie

Aled Arhyel

David Hayman

George Russo

Don Gilet

Cathal Pendred

Alan Mckenna

Decca Heggie

Sam Otto

Adam Long

Lorraine Ashbourne

Linal Haft

Silas Carson

Kirsty Hoiles

Lee Shone

Shaun Dooley

Simon Chandler

Mitchell Hunt

John Sachs

Andrei Nova

Streaming and TV

Where to see Crime Empire on Live TV and Live Stream? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – 15 April 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.