Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/07/2024 – 21:12

Politicians who were monitored by Abin during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) believe that the results of the investigation by the Federal Police (PF) reflect dictatorial behavior on the part of the former president. The list of those spied on includes former allies of Bolsonaro, such as former congresswoman Joice Hasselmann and former mayor of São Paulo, João Doria, and historical enemies, such as former president of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia, and senators Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), Randolfe Rodrigues (no party-AP) and Alessandro Vieira (MDB-SE).

The parliamentarian associated the habit of secretly monitoring political enemies with autocracies. “Spying on opponents and independents is a mantra of authoritarian regimes. We continue to have enormous problems in Brazil, but at least the threat of a coup d’état has been averted,” he told the newspaper. The globe.

Maia said that Abin’s espionage is criminal and typical of the “worst dictatorships.” For him, it is frightening to imagine that the then public servant Alexandre Ramagem – now a federal deputy – led the scheme. “I will take all legal measures against him and the others involved in the civil and criminal spheres,” he said.

Joice Hasselmann said she was not surprised by the revelation. “I always knew I was being monitored, because it was part of the government’s persecution mania. My monitoring became so absurd that I always saw the same car parked in front of my house and felt the need to close the curtains so that no one could see it.”

Senator Randolfe Rodrigues stated, according to the Senate Agency, that the previous administration set up “a repressive apparatus with the intention of breaking the democratic rule of law”.

“The fact that leaders of the Covid CPI were monitored brings a tragic aspect to the scene. While Brazilians were dying, the previous government, instead of worrying about buying vaccines, was concerned with persecuting and monitoring political opponents,” he said.

Senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) also commented on the case on social media. “As a democrat, I regret and repudiate that state structures have been criminally captured to act as political police, with Gestapo methods, a repugnant and endless swamp. I remain confident in the institutions, in the investigation, denunciation and judgment of the guilty,” he said.

Alessandro Vieira classified the action as “typical of dictatorial governments”.

“Today’s PF operation shows that I was the victim of criminal espionage and online attacks carried out by criminals who were in power during the previous government. This is typical of dictatorial governments. Brazil is still full of problems, but at least we are free from the risk of a return to dictatorship,” he said.