new Delhi: India recorded an average of 87 cases of rape per day in 2019 and a total of 4,05,861 cases of crime against women were registered during the year, which is seven percent more than in 2018.

This information came out in the latest data released by the government. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, 3,78,236 cases of crime against women were registered in the country in 2018.

On an average 79 cases of murder per day were reported in India

According to the data, a total of 32,033 rape cases were registered in 2019, which was 7.3 percent of the total cases of crime against women during the year.

According to the latest government data, in 2019, an average of 79 cases of murder per day were reported in India. A total of 28,918 murder cases were registered in 2019, which is 0.3 percent less than in 2018 (29,017 cases).

