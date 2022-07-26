For example, by hiding messages in innocent-looking photos, videos, texts or audio files, criminals can inform each other about where they have hidden drugs. “Or showing child pornography on a public platform”, is another example given by the Netherlands Forensic Institute (NFI).

Investigative services and researchers from, among others, the NFI are therefore working on a joint European project, called Uncover, which is aimed at discovering and deciphering hidden messages. With Uncover, the institute wants to ‘develop tools’ to take action against this.

In addition, the institutions and services make use of so-called neural networks. Those computer networks are called that because they are structured based on the human brain and learn in a similar way: by looking at many examples.