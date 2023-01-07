Criminal convictions | The woman drugged the man in the restaurant and stole the car, phone and money

The Court of Appeal reduced the woman’s sentence by four months. The basis was the Supreme Court’s decision in the burglary case.

Helsinki the Court of Appeal has shortened the prison sentence of a woman convicted of several crimes by four months.

The district court of Itä-Uusimaa had given the woman an unconditional prison sentence of eight months for, among other things, theft, minor payment instrument fraud, drug crime and driving a vehicle without a driver’s license.

However, both the court of appeals and the district court considered that the most outrageous of the acts was that the woman had drugged a man from Helsinki in a restaurant, embezzled his property and used the man’s wife’s car.

Man had sold goods at the flea market that day, so he had 600 euros in his wallet. The unsold goods were left in the car owned by his wife.

The man went to the Treffi restaurant in Herttoniemi to eat. The woman joined him, introduced herself under a false name and said she was without a place to stay.

The woman asked the man to give her a ride to a place where she could sleep. The man agreed, and they set off. However, the woman couldn’t say the address, so the man got bored and said he was going to a hotel in Vantaa himself for the night.

A woman could also book a room there.

At the hotel, the man went to a restaurant and drank some beers. Again the woman joined him. When the man went to the bathroom, the drink was left unattended on the table.

The man would return to the table and finish the glass. Soon he began to feel dizzy.

Next in the morning the man woke up from the hotel room with his outer clothes on.

He discovered that his car and house keys, money and mobile phone had been taken from him. The car had also disappeared from the parking lot.

The man filed a criminal complaint, and when the car was finally found, there was damage to its body. Based on the odometer reading, the car had been driven about a thousand kilometers.

A broken mobile phone was found on the street in Vantaa.

Woman was convicted in the district court, but received leave to appeal from the court of appeal.

The Court of Appeal ended up reducing the sentence. The basis was the Supreme Court’s previous decision, where 6,000 euros worth of information technology had been taken in a school break-in and a prison sentence as long as the woman’s was given.

The Court of Appeal did not consider the woman’s act as serious, so she was sentenced to a total of four months for various crimes.