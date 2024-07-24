Criminal convictions | Fashion mogul Peter Nygård is required to be sentenced to 15 years in prison – The victims told the court of complete inconsolation

Criminal convictions|Nygård’s victims told the Toronto court that they suffered decades of mental health problems after the rapes.

Hundreds of millions a Canadian-Finnish man who amassed a fortune of euros in his time by Peter Nygård The length of the sex crime sentence is to be announced on Thursday in a Toronto court. The consideration of the length of the punishment began on Wednesday.

Nygård was found guilty of four sexual offenses in November, and was acquitted of one count of sexual offense and deprivation of liberty. The cases under consideration took place in the late 1980s and mid-2000s.

The prosecutor told the court on Wednesday that he demanded a total of 15 years in prison for Nygård, taking into account his health and age.

In court we heard how the rapes have affected the lives of Nygård’s victims. HS will not publish the names of the victims to protect them..

The victims said they suffered from anxiety, nightmares, panic attacks, severe depression and mistrust of all people after the rapes. The symptoms continued for decades and surfaced again and again, also as a result of court proceedings and testimony.

One of the victims described life after the rape as horrible as during the rape.

“Things like clothing brands, billboards and store signs led to panic and dizziness,” described one of the victims.

One of the victims appealed to the judge to quickly end the proceedings so that healing could finally begin.

Another victim said that he had already advanced far in his acting career, but after the rape he was no longer able to appear in front of the camera. The acting career changed to a voice acting career.

“In this photo, which was also seen in the court proceedings, there is a happy young woman who knows what she dreamed of… how one night can change everything,” one of the victims told the court on Wednesday.

He said he spent thousands of dollars to get help for the situation. He later wrote a suicide note, but did not commit suicide after receiving help.

The jury rejected Nygård’s evidence in its entirety. According to the prosecutor, no evidence was actually presented, but Nygård had dismissed the accusations by saying “I don’t remember these women, and I’m not that type of person”.

Judgment the length of the trial was delayed from the original schedule, as two of Nygård’s defense lawyers were earlier through this representation. The first of them finished in January and the second in early June. Both cited “ethical reasons” in their decision.

Also Nygård’s current lawyer Gerry Wiebe was the BBC’s by tried to delay the proceedings citing the time required to study the case and the need to find out the state of health of Nygård, who turned 83 on Wednesday.

The judge of the case Robert Goldstein however, had decided that no further delays would be tolerated unless Nygård “was in a coma”.

Nygård appeared in court in a wheelchair wearing a hood and a down jacket, and his face was not visible.

In addition to the Toronto court case, similar charges have been brought against Nygård in Quebec and Manitoba. Nygård is also accused of sexual crimes in the United States.