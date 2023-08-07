Criminal convictions | Criminal conviction for the labor market director for smuggling – he appealed to unclear customs instructions

In its verdict, the District Court considers that the medicinal substances ordered by Heikki Kuutti Uusitalo online are also used as intoxicants. Uusitalo immediately announced its dissatisfaction with its verdict.

Education employers (Sivista) business policy leader and background influencer of the coalition Heikki Kuutti Uusitalo received a sentence for smuggling on Monday.

The prosecutor demanded a 30-day fine for Uusitalo. The District Court of Itä-Uusimaa sentenced him to a 20-day fine.

With Uusitalo’s monthly net income of 4,900 euros, the amount of the fines came to a total of 1,560 euros, in addition to which he was sentenced to a crime victim fee of 80 euros.

Uusitalo, who defended himself without an assistant, informed the district court immediately after hearing the verdict that he intends to express his dissatisfaction with the verdict. The verdict is therefore not legally binding.

Heikki Kuutti Uusitalo has been working as the director of the employers’ and industry association Sivista for more than a year. Before this, he has worked, among other things, as the Minister of Finance Petteri Orpon and the Minister of Education Sanni Grahn-Laasonen as a special assistant.

South shore Sivista, which is located in Helsinki and promotes the interests of employers, oversees the common interests of member employers in matters concerning labor relations and economic policy. It is a member union of the Finnish Confederation of Business.

According to the rules, an employer operating in the field of teaching, education, research, culture or other cultural activities can apply to become a member of the union.

Sivista’s members include Finnish universities and about 340 private teaching or training providers acting as employers.

District court According to the report, the smuggling took place on January 5, 2022. Uusitalo worked at that time as the head of innovation policy for the Technology Industry.

The four small bottles of liquid ordered by Heikki Kuutti Uusitalo were caught by air customs, so the matter was dealt with in the district court of Itä-Uusimaa.

According to the Itä-Uusimaa district court, the act was intentional. Uusitalo himself admitted that he had ordered substances recommended to him from Austria via the internet, which, according to the district court’s judgment, are also ordered for intoxicants.

The prosecutor demanded a verdict for Uusitalo for smuggling, because the substances in question are not intended as a medicinal product in Finland. However, the substances are equated to prescription drugs in the authorities’ listings, the district court ruled.

According to the judgments, on this basis, Uusitalo is guilty of smuggling and not a drug crime or a drug violation.

New house considered in the district court that he was guilty of a medication violation at most. According to him, the instructions given by Customs and the pharmaceutical safety and development center Fimea on the permissibility of the substances in question are “deficient, imprecise and unclear”.

In the district court, Uusitalo also appealed to the EU’s free movement, because according to him, the substances are allowed in some EU countries.

The district court did not accept Uusitalo’s explanation, in which he shifted responsibility to Tulli and Fimea. According to the district court, the prohibited content of the substances could be clarified before ordering, and Uusitalo was solely responsible for this.

New house is a theologian by training, i.e. a master’s degree in theology from the University of Helsinki. His major was social ethics.

Uusitalo is based in Sastamala, where he owns a farm with his brother.