The farce, the deception, the irresponsibility and the opacity follow camping on Iguala massacre…with the approval of the representatives of the parents of The 43.

The day before yesterday, the President Lopez Obrador recognized broken his promise of “solve” he case and said that he gave the relatives the promised report, the content of which remains a mystery.

Now, without reproaches, Vidulfo Rosales says that they are already “analyzing” it and that he sees “the desire” to resolve the issue.

Not a wordhowever, of the study of the General Prosecutor of the Republic to five of the 114 remains that suggested the National Commission for Human Rights since the end of 2018.

If doing so late for a ridiculously small number of remains offends the families of all the missing persons, it is reprehensible that the Prosecutor’s Office carried out the DNA analysis with the mitochondrial method because, as the Pro Center says, the experimental application of such a procedure constitutes a scientific and protocol error.

?Why didn’t he send them to the University of Innsbruck? like the previous ones, where this complex and specialized technique was developed and mastered like in few places in the world?

The failure to comply with the CNDH Recommendation, which was legally accepted in all its terms by the 4t government when it began, is flagrant and criminal.

The Prosecutor’s Office hides the reason for only selecting five fragments and acting unilaterally, without agreeing to the study with the Argentine Forensic Anthropology Team that the parents trust. Its endemic incompetence is revealed by the fact that it neither investigated nor discovered to whom the “analyzed” remains belonged. Its factional behavior confirms its complicity with the degraded CNDH, headed by Rosario Piedra, the Undersecretary of Human Rights and the false truth commission, further dirtying the Iguala case.

In addition to not having dealt with the 109 missing remains, it omitted to report on the remaining 424 of the total of 538 that were also identified by the CNDH as susceptible to analysis (and of which it prioritized 114).

To get an idea of ​​the FGR’s irresponsibility, it should be noted that, in more than 200 of these fragments, the experts of the defunct PGR agreed that they were studied in Innsbruck, Austria.

On June 27, the Pro Center for Human Rights warned the parents of the 43 that no results of the supposed “analysis” would be recognized because the Argentine experts had not been consulted:

“The Attorney General’s Office is trying to process human remains using a technique that is not completely reliable,” warned Santiago Aguirre, based on AMLO’s statements about some remains located who knows where and only five of the 114 proposed by the CNDH.

And he warned that on July 3 the president would give the parents the report whose details remain hidden, in what for the Pro simply meant a treacherous “early morning…”

