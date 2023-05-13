Criminal Code | A manipulative spouse can control the whole life completely legally – Now they want to make mental supremacy a crime

Experts are proposing a new section in the Criminal Code that would address, for example, the emotional violence of a manipulative spouse. Even in the police, the manifestation of spiritual supremacy is not recognized, says the professor.

Finland the criminal code lacks the hallmarks of a crime in which the perpetrator uses such mental violence against another person, in which the victim falls under the complete mental control of the perpetrator.

There are no physical or easily verifiable traces of such an act, and it is not possible to verify the medical consequences of the victim so that a clear causal connection can be demonstrated.

A recent report found a name for such a crime: coercive control.

“Coercive control is a manifestation of spiritual supremacy”, describes the professor of criminal and procedural law Matti Tolvanen.

He and the university lecturer Elisa Silvennoinen The University of Eastern Finland investigated the matter on the order of the Ministry of Justice, and in their report last week, they ended up proposing a mandatory control for a new crime title in the Criminal Code.

“In such an act, it is typical that the perpetrator takes complete control of the victim. It can involve threats, coercion, restriction of freedom and it can be related to, for example, who the victim can talk to and be with, what to eat or drink,” says Tolvanen.

Such an action could especially target close relationships such as a current or former spouse or children. According to Tolvanen, it would be essential to limit the victim’s right to self-determination, which is clearly one-sided.

“We have not identified this type of act at all. The current law is written in such a way that accusations of such acts would not be successful in court if they were investigated as assaults, because there are no recognizable traces of them,” says Tolvanen.

“These are not even for the police to investigate, so it is unlikely that such mental violence will be convicted.”

Actions according to him, it may not even be recognized by the police.

“There seems to be a gap here. However, the actions are serious and they target freedom and health and are long-lasting.”

There are also other examples of actions: control can be related to what the victim can wear or when to sleep, it can be preventing the use of medical services, repeatedly belittling and treating the victim as worthless, preventing them from working or studying.

Likewise, it can be coercion into pregnancy or abortion, or also into debt. It can also be coercion to commit crimes.

For example, in Norway, a similar law has been in force for almost twenty years, and long prison sentences have been sentenced for it. There is also one in Denmark, as well as in Britain.

“In none of these three countries is a medical consequence required. It is about the fact that the act is likely to harm health and is likely to cause fear or anxiety. That can be enough for a conviction.”

Compelling the control title would define acts that are close to stalking, which was added to the Criminal Code in 2014. Stalking just doesn’t work well in cases where the victim and perpetrator live together.

There is also the crime of assault, but psychological violence, i.e. harming health without physical violence, is extremely rarely punishable as assault, the report stated. The difficulty is identifying psychological violence and showing the consequences.

The matter will now be further processed by the Ministry of Justice.

