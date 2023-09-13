Criminal charges | MTV: The former inspector general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made purchases of 100,000 euros without justification

The district court has hidden the information about what exactly the man acquired.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs the former chief inspector is accused of official misconduct, tells MTV News.

According to MTV’s information, in 2021, the accused man made purchases worth more than 100,000 euros with the money of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for which there were no grounds.

The man worked as a project manager for the ministry. He has been fired and arrested in the performance of his duties.

Man entered into contracts with companies for “design and material services” without permission or authority.

MTV says based on the internal documents of the ministry that they obtained, that the man has at least partially confessed to his actions.

The district court has hidden from its documents what exactly the man ordered. The justification is that the disclosure of information related to the case could endanger Finland’s external security.