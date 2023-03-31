The charges, which followed an investigation led by Manhattan Attorney General Alvin Bragg of the Democratic Party, could affect the 2024 presidential race.
Trump has previously said he would continue to campaign for the Republican nomination if he was indicted on criminal charges.
What is behind the scenes of the Trump case?
- The investigation centers around the payment of $130,000 in 2016 to pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, in exchange for covering up an affair she says she had with Trump a decade ago.
- Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, testified before the jury, noting that in 2019 he confirmed to a congressional committee that he paid the money at the express behest of the Republican candidate, who returned the amount to him as soon as he entered the White House.
- A New York court is seeking to determine whether Trump is guilty of falsifying data — a misdemeanor — or violating campaign finance laws — a criminal offense (punishable by up to four years in prison).
- Indicting Trump, 76, will set a precedent in the United States, as no US president has ever been charged, whether he was in office or left the White House.
- Trump denies the case and calls it a “witch hunt”.
