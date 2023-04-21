The criminal charges against Alec Baldwin for a deadly shooting on the film set have been removed, according to their lawyers. The Emmy Award-winning actor was charged with two counts of manslaughter for the shooting during the filming of Rust in New Mexico.

the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed by a live bullet fired from a prop weapon being used by Baldwin in October 2021. The development comes less than two weeks before a trial is set to begin. “We are satisfied with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” his lawyer, Luke Nikas, told the BBC in a statement.

Baldwin She was practicing shooting the gun on a ranch set near Santa Fe when it went off, fatally striking the 42-year-old Ukrainian. Hutchins, and injured director Joel Souza. The actor denied pulling the trigger. He was due to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on May 3. The film’s gunsmith, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, also faces two counts of manslaughter. Prosecutors had accused Baldwin of showing “reckless negligence” for the safety of their colleagues.

The lawyer of BaldwinMr Nikas previously called the initial decision to charge his client “a terrible miscarriage of law.” “Mr. Baldwin I had no reason to believe that there was a live bullet in the gun, or anywhere on the film set,” Nikas said. “I trust the professionals he worked with, who assured him that the gun did not have real bullets.” To be found guilty, prosecutors would have had to convince a jury that he had acted with “criminal negligence.” If he were found guilty, he could have faced up to 18 months in prison.

The Santa Fe district attorney’s office had initially added a firearms enhancement charge, which could have added five years to his sentence. But it was removed after prosecutors determined that the improvement law was not in effect at the time of the shooting. The Santa Fe district attorney’s office referred the BBC to a special prosecutor’s office handling the case. The special prosecutor did not immediately respond to inquiries. The decision to drop the charges occurs on the same day that Rust resumed filming, 18 months after the shooting.

Melina Spadone, attorney for Rust Movie Productions, said the new on-set rules “will prohibit any use of work weapons and any form of ammunition.” “Live ammunition is – and always was – prohibited on set.”

According to Variety magazine, Baldwin is currently filming Rust in Montana. Hutchins’ widower, Matthew, will executive produce. Baldwin settled last October in a wrongful death lawsuit brought by his family. Rust Movie productions, of which Baldwin part, said in February that the scene being rehearsed when Hutchins was injured was rewritten.

