Criminal charges Actress Alec Baldwin was charged with defamation

The tangle involves the conquest of the Capitol building at the end of last year, a soldier who died in Afghanistan, and a donation by Baldwin.

From the United States actors Alec Baldwinia has been charged with, among other things, negligent conduct, invasion of privacy and defamation, CNN says.

Underlying the lawsuit is a multi-generational chain of events that began with the death of an American soldier in Afghanistan last August. A community funding campaign in the gofundme service was set up for the widow and unborn child of the soldier in question.

Baldwin heard about the campaign, and she decided to send a soldier to her sister To Roice McCollum $ 5,000 [noin 4 400 euroa] check. According to the trial documents, Baldwin made the donation for the purpose of “honoring the fallen soldier”.

McCollum is seeking compensation from the actor totaling $ 25 million [noin 22 miljoonaa euroa] and reimbursement of costs.

A tangle of my sake came on the third day of January this year, when Roice McCollum uploaded a picture to Instagram on January 6 last year. demonstration in Washington DC. McCollum uploaded the picture, according to documents, anticipating the anniversary of participating in the protests.

January sixth day in 2021 hundreds of former presidents Donald Trumpin supporters took over the Capitol building, and the incident has been called a revolt in many places. Five people were immediately killed in the conquest.

Numerous charges have been brought against the far right, including members of the far right.

When Baldwin saw McCollum upload a picture on Instagram, the actor began sending him messages, according to court documents.

“When I sent it to you [rahaa] in honor of your late brother, I did it out of proper respect for his service to this country, I did not know you were a rioter on the sixth of January, ”the message read.

McCollumia has never been documented, arrested, charged or convicted of anything on a matter related to the takeover. He responded to Baldwin, saying that participating in the protests was a legal right in the country and that he had already been heard by the FBI.

“I do not think so. Your actions led to the illegal destruction of government property, the death of an official [ja] attack on the confirmation of the result of the presidential election. I republished the photo. Good luck, ”Baldwin replied in a message to McCollum.

Soon after Baldwin shared McCollum’s Instagram stream, hundreds of “hostile, aggressive, and hateful messages from Baldwin’s followers,” McCollum, began to rain. The actor deleted the content he shared a little later, as he said it was getting a lot of messages from Trump supporters describing the takeover as just a demonstration. According to Baldwin, these messages were “shit talk”.

“I did a little research. I found it [Instagramissa]that this woman [McCollum] is one [Kabulissa] the brother of a dead man, ”Baldwin continued his update on Instagram, mistakenly referring to McCollum as the brother of a dead soldier.

Prosecution Baldwin was no doubt aware that sharing the message and feedback the woman received from McCollum’s image to its 2.4 million followers would be hostile and full of threats.

Shortly after Baldwin’s upgrade, the dead soldier’s second sister Cheyenne and her widow Jiennah also began to receive “hate-filled messages and even death threats,” documents say. Neither of the women was reportedly in the sixth of January in Washington DC.