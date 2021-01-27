The Federal Cassation Chamber He set an information hearing for this Thursday at 12 o’clock in the framework of the request for house arrest by the detained ex-Kirchner official, Ricardo Jaime. The audience was set by Mariano Hernán Borinsky.

“Specifically, the request for house arrest made by Ricardo Jaime is under study by the highest criminal court in the country. who adduced humanitarian reasons based on the delicate state of his mother’s health, 90 years old, who would require the assistance of the named “, it was officially reported.

In the case, Ricardo Jaime, former Secretary of Transportation of the Nation, is charged with the “crimes of fraud for aggravated fraudulent administration for having been committed to the detriment of a public administration “.

Jaime and other defendants are accused of having “… thought of a scam and executed it. They set up a scenario that allowed the generation of illegal payments from the National State. In this case, through the acquisition of rolling stock in poor condition… ”.

The case in which Ricardo Jaime was presented -adds the statement- is in full process, at the oral trial stage, and also includes related causes, in which Jaime is accused, among other crimes, of committing the crime of illicit enrichment of public officials.

In September of last year, the attorney general Graciela Baigún had rejected the request for freedom made by the former Secretary of Transportation K in the cause for the tragedy of Eleven, after the Federal Oral Court (TOF) 2 ordered the release of the former official.

The prosecutor supported her resolution on “the jurisdictional decisions already taken by Chamber III of the Federal Criminal Cassation Chamber”, which is the “higher court of the case.”

In December 2020, Jaime was one of the former officials on whom freedom was requested from a request.

As reported at the time in Clarion, Jaime accepted that he received gifts, he was investigated for illicit enrichment, he is prosecuted for the irregular purchase of junk trains from Spain and Portugal, in the case of bribery notebooks and in his years of splendor he accumulated a heritage difficult to explain.

He had a yacht, luxury properties in the City and Córdoba, and even an inn in Brazil, among other businesses. He is still detained in the Ezeiza prison with preventive measures.