The Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation On Thursday he rejected the request for house arrest filed by the former Kirchner official, Ricardo Jaime.

Jaime’s lawyers had requested house arrest based on the health problems of his 90-year-old mother, who, according to the defense, necessarily required the assistance of his son.

The Fair Hall of the Federal Criminal Cassation Chamber, made up for this case by Mariano Borinsky and Daniel Petrone, issued the ruling on Thursday remotely and with an electronic signature.

“They argued that the defense of the former official Jaime could not prove the alleged arbitrariness and that the circumstances duly assessed by Federal Cassation When reviewing the previous rejections of release and house arrest requested in favor of Jaime, they had not changed substantially at present, “argued the magistrates.

“With regard to the situation of Jaime’s 90-year-old mother – it was officially reported – the chambermaids Borinsky and Petrone considered that the justification provided by the court of trial regarding that was sufficiently contained and accompanied (both economically, emotionally, and in his health), there were no cracks “.

In the case, Ricardo Jaime, former Secretary of Transportation of the Nation, is accused of “crimes of fraud by fraudulent administration aggravated by having been committed to the detriment of a public administration”.

The cause in which Ricardo Jaime appeared It is in full process, at the oral trial stage, and also includes related causes, in which Jaime is accused, among other crimes, of committing the crime of illicit enrichment of public officials.

In December 2020, Jaime was one of the former officials on whom freedom was requested from one requested.

As reported at the time in Clarín, Jaime accepted that he received gifts, was investigated for illicit enrichment, He is prosecuted for the irregular purchase of junk trains from Spain and Portugal, in the case of bribery notebooks, and in his years of splendor he accumulated a wealth difficult to explain.

He had a yacht, luxury properties in the City and Córdoba, and even an inn in Brazil, among other businesses. He is still detained in the Ezeiza prison with preventive measures.