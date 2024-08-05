Two criminal cases opened in Ukraine over rally at military registration and enlistment office in Kovel

In Ukraine, two criminal cases were opened following a rally in Kovel, where protesters demanded the release of city residents detained by employees of the territorial recruitment center (TRC, the Ukrainian equivalent of the military registration and enlistment office). This was reported by RIA News with reference to the main department of the National Police of the Republic in the Volyn region.

“Two criminal cases have been opened regarding the incident in Kovel on August 3,” the statement said.

It is noted that criminal cases were opened under the articles on “group violation of public order” and “calls to commit actions that threaten public order.” As noted by the National Police, several dozen people gathered near the TCC building that day.

The day before, on August 4, a rally was held in Kovel demanding the release of local men detained by military registration and enlistment office employees. Subsequently, the Volyn TCC accused Russian special services of organizing the protests.