The Pechersk District Court of Kiev ordered the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine to initiate a criminal case against the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk regional civil-military administrations Pavel Kirilenko and Serhiy Gaidai, as well as initiate an investigation into the cancellation of local elections in the territory of Donbass controlled by Kiev, reports RIA News…

This was reported by representatives of the Opposition Platform – For Life party.

On the eve of the CEC of Ukraine decided not to hold local elections in the territory of Donbass controlled by Kiev. This decision was made on the basis of the conclusions of Kirilenko and Gaidai about the impossibility of preparing and holding a vote.

On this fact, the deputy of the party Vasily Nimchenko turned to the acting. Director of the State Bureau of Investigation Alexander Sokolov and Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova, but he was refused to initiate a criminal case. After that, the politician went to court.

Based on his appeal, the Pechersky District Court of Kiev ordered the Prosecutor General’s Office to start a pre-trial investigation into Kirilenko and Gaidai, as well as the CEC members involved in the decision to cancel the elections.

Also, party representatives note that on September 1, the Shevchenko District Court of Kiev satisfied the deputy’s complaint about the inaction of the State Bureau of Investigations, and also ordered the department to initiate a criminal case against these officials.

In addition, the prosecutor’s office of the Luhansk region began a pre-trial investigation of the criminal case against Gaidai.

Earlier, the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life faction Viktor Medvedchuk accused the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky of discrimination against the Russian language in the country.