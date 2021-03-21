A criminal case was opened in Kiev after nationalists at a protest rally on Saturday threw firecrackers at the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. About this on March 20 informs press office of the National Police.

“The Investigation Department of the Pechersk Police Department has started criminal proceedings on Part 4 of Art. 296 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for up to seven years in prison, ”the text says.

The department also announced the arrest of “one of the most aggressive participants” of the rally, who turned out to be a native of the Vinnytsia region, born in 1995, who had previously been prosecuted for illegal handling of weapons.

On Saturday evening, March 20, more than a thousand people gathered outside the office of the President of Ukraine. They were holding posters in support of the convicted ex-head of the Odessa cell of the “Right Sector” organization banned in Russia, Sergei Sternenka, and calling for his release.

The protesters, mostly young people, set fires on fire and threw firecrackers and explosives at the office building.

On February 23, the Primorsky Court of Odessa found Sternenko guilty of kidnapping and sentenced him to seven years in prison with confiscation of property. Sternenko disagreed with the verdict. After the announcement of the verdict, his supporters voiced threats against the prosecution. After the meeting, the radicals clashed with the police.