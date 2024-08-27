A criminal case has been opened in the Moscow region over the poisoning of children in a swimming pool

A criminal case has been opened in Yegoryevsk, Moscow Region, over the poisoning of children in a swimming pool. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the Main Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Moscow Region.

The case was opened under Part 1 of Article 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet the requirements for the safety of life and health of people”). The investigation is ongoing.

According to the investigation, on August 24, four children aged three to 13 were swimming in the pool of a sports and entertainment center in Yegoryevsk. At some point, they felt unwell and were hospitalized. Doctors diagnosed them with toxic poisoning. In addition, according to laboratory test reports, the water in the pool did not meet hygienic standards for chloride content, and the air in the center itself did not meet standards for ozone content. The victims are now at home. Their lives are not in danger.

According to data Telegram– Shot channel, six people were injured in the pool of the sports and entertainment center. The emergency occurred in the aqua club “Berezhki Hall”. Several people felt unwell because chlorine began to be released into the water.

