A criminal case against two servicemen for desecrating a monument to the fallen soldiers was opened in the Krasnodar Territory. This was reported in the Main Military Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia on Monday, January 10.

“It was preliminarily established that one soldier demonstrated force techniques on the monument to the fallen soldiers, while the second soldier was filming what was happening,” they said on website departments.

The case was opened under an article on public desecration of the symbols of Russia’s military glory, insulting the memory of the defenders of the Fatherland using an information and telecommunication network, including the Internet, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy (part 4 of article 354 of the Criminal Code). The maximum punishment is imprisonment for up to five years.

On December 24, the press service of the Moscow Prosecutor’s Office reported that the blogger who defiled the portrait of the Great Patriotic War veteran in Moscow was sentenced to four years in a general regime colony. The young man is also deprived of the right to engage in activities related to posting materials on the Web. The restrictions will be in effect for five years.