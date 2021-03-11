The Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) opened a criminal case against Mikhail Khachaturyan, who was killed by his own daughters. On Thursday, March 11, with reference to a lawyer, reports RIA News…

According to the lawyer who participates in the process and asked not to be named, the criminal case against Khachaturyan was initiated under Article 117 (“Torture”), Part 3 of Article 132 (“Violent acts of a sexual nature”) and Article 133 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Coercion to acts of a sexual nature “).

According to the investigation, the victims of violence from the deceased were his own daughters. No official confirmation of this data from the investigation has yet been received.

On February 10, lawyers and the mother of the Khachaturian sisters, accused of killing their father, revealed the details of their lives while awaiting trial.

Mari Davtyan, the defender of Angelina Khachaturian, said that she did not hear any complaints from the girls, despite the fact that they had gone through a lot and they still have a lot to do. She added that the court allowed the girls’ mother, Aurelia, to communicate with the children.

Another lawyer of Angelina, Alexei Parshin, said that now the sisters are much easier than it was with their father. According to him, at the beginning of the investigation in 2018, the girl said that in the pre-trial detention center it was not as scary as it was at home with Mikhail Khachaturyan.

The Khachaturian sisters killed their father on July 27, 2018. According to the investigation, they stabbed him to death in an apartment on the Altufevskoe highway in Moscow. The investigation established that he abused and raped his daughters. The Prosecutor General’s Office demanded to re-qualify the charges for the necessary defense, but then approved the indictment in the murder case.