Law enforcers opened a criminal case on the fact of mass poisoning of children in the city of Buinaksk, Republic of Dagestan. This was announced on Wednesday, January 13, in the regional department of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia.

As explained in the department, in the period from 9 to 12 January 55 children, whose age ranged from 1 to 16 years old, turned to the city hospital. They complained of signs of food poisoning: fever, vomiting and diarrhea. Currently, doctors are providing the victims with the necessary assistance, according to website SK.

According to preliminary data, the cause of the poisoning was drinking water, which residents receive through water supply lines. Investigators are checking the actions of officials who were responsible for the normal functioning of the water supply networks and monitored the quality of the water.

The city administration said that out of 71 who applied for medical help, 37 patients were discharged. The condition of 34 people is assessed as “mild and moderate morbidity.” The mayor’s office clarified that more than 30 children remain in hospitals at the moment.

The city’s kindergartens were closed while the reasons for the poisoning are being investigated. Bottled water will be supplied to educational organizations in Buinaksk.

In early January, it became known that four children and two women were hospitalized in Saratov with signs of carbon monoxide poisoning. The investigation organized a check on this fact.