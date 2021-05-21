Investigators opened a criminal case into the death of six people, including two children, as a result of a fire in the Uvinsky district of Udmurtia. On Saturday, May 22, the regional office reports. RF IC…

As specified, the case was opened under Part 3 of Art. 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Causing death by negligence to two or more persons”).

“Investigative bodies of the Investigative Committee of Russia in the Udmurt Republic opened a criminal case on the fact of a fire in the village. Nylga of Uvinsky district, as a result of which six local residents were killed, ”the message says.

According to preliminary data, the victims of the fire were family members who lived in the house where the fire occurred: a 36-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman and four children, aged 1 to 12 years.

Investigators went to the scene to establish the causes and circumstances of the incident.

The fire with six dead in the Uvinsky district of Udmurtia became known earlier on May 22.