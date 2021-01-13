Investigators opened a criminal case into the provision of tourist services that did not meet safety requirements, after ice collapsed from a waterfall in Kamchatka on tourists, one of whom was killed. This was reported by press service Of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the region on Wednesday, January 13.

The incident took place on January 7, when a group of 10 people was at the foot of the frozen Vilyuchinsky waterfall. According to the investigation, the upper part of the waterfall peeled off and fragments of ice fell on the people standing below. As a result, one person died, three more were injured, they have injuries of varying severity.

Investigators have interviewed the victims and a number of eyewitnesses, and other persons from among the victims are identified. In addition, a number of forensic medical examinations have been assigned. The reasons for the ice collapse are being investigated.

On January 12, it was reported that the rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations found one of the motorcyclists dead, who, together with the transport, fell under the ice on Lake Baikal. The second man was saved.

The incident took place earlier that day in the area of ​​Cape Zunduk. A motorcycle with two people went under the ice. They managed to get out, but soon, due to heavy wet clothes, they again went to one.