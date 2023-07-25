A criminal case was initiated after a gas explosion in a residential building in Nizhnekamsk in the Republic of Tatarstan on Tuesday, July 25. This was reported by the press service of the Investigation Department (SU) of the RF IC in the region.

“Investigators have opened a criminal case under the article “providing services that do not meet security requirements,” the press service’s Telegram channel said.

It is specified that as a result of the incident on the first floor of an apartment building on Vakhitov Avenue, a 26-year-old man was injured and burned.

“According to preliminary data, immediately before the cotton, the man went out on the balcony to smoke, after which he was thrown out into the street by a shock wave,” the Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee noted.

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the region, in turn, reported that the apartment where the explosion occurred was disconnected from gas a year ago for non-payment.

“The gas in the apartment was turned off more than a year ago for non-payment, no complaints were received from the neighbors,” they said. TASS in the press office. They added that the residents of this apartment “abused alcohol and led an immoral lifestyle.”

An explosion of a gas-air mixture in a house on Vakhitov Avenue occurred earlier on Tuesday. Two people were hurt. An elderly woman received minor injuries, she received medical attention and was released from the hospital. The man is in critical condition with severe burns. He is located in the Nizhnekamsk Central District Multidisciplinary Hospital.