with podcastThe criminal case against the Hague former alderman Richard de Mos and seven co-defendants will start in the court of Rotterdam on Monday. They are charged with corruption and bribery. What can we expect? Four questions.

1. What is going on in this case?

The Hague corruption affair revolves around corruption and bribery in the political party of Richard de Mos (1976). After a major election victory in 2018, former PVV member De Mos became alderman and first deputy mayor in The Hague. But soon after the National Investigation Department raided his home and city hall on October 1, 2019, the Hague corruption affair was born and De Mos and fellow party member Rachid Guernaoui lose their jobs.

The Public Prosecution Service suspects the duo, a council member and five befriended entrepreneurs in The Hague, among other things, of participating in a criminal organization, bribery and violation of professional secrecy (leaks).

The politicians and real estate and catering bosses would conspire: in exchange for at least a hundred thousand donations to the party, the entrepreneurs were given priority, benefits, secret information, permits and influence on policy, the OM says. The maximum sentences for these crimes are high: membership of a criminal organization can lead to six years in prison, the maximum that can be imposed for bribery.

2. Who are the suspects?

In addition to De Mos, Guernaoui and Groep de Mos council member Nino Davituliani, two operators of a conference center in The Hague are also suspects, as are three entrepreneurs from the real estate world. These entrepreneurs sponsored De Mos. It mainly concerns donations to the party, although the OM also considers two boat trips from De Mos on the IJsselmeer with real estate entrepreneurs, a wooden floor and the loan of a crane as personal benefits for the former PVV member. Donating to political parties is legal, but according to Justice, the payments were intended as bribes.

In exchange for the party sponsorship, the politicians of Groep de Mos did a lot in return, according to the Public Prosecution Service. The catering entrepreneurs received a night permit for their conference centre, the real estate entrepreneurs launched a ground lease discount plan that was introduced by Groep de Mos in the formation of the council. And the donors thought – and even literally – co-wrote policy texts. The real estate bosses boasted to each other that they are ‘close to the fire’ without being visibly affiliated with De Mos. See also Colorado bishops urge pro-abortion lawmakers not to communicate

Due to the close relationship between the party and the ‘select network’ of entrepreneurs, the politicians could no longer operate neutrally, the prosecutors argue. In an introductory session, the public prosecutor reported that De Mos and Guernaoui put pressure on the other aldermen of the city, civil servants and the mayor to ‘achieve the goals of the network’: that the other parties could not do without their support.”

De Mos did not hesitate to exert great political pressure on the city hall to represent the commercial interests of party sponsors, this news site/newspaper revealed on Friday. In a tapped telephone conversation with a donor, De Mos boasted in the spring of 2019 that he had arranged a night exemption for ten years in a one-two punch with then mayor Pauline Krikke.

De Mos says to the entrepreneur of the conference center: ‘Then I said to the mayor (…) I just want that night exemption, not a pilot, and I want it immediately for 10 years.’ And then she said, “that’s good.” Haha, well.’

3. What do the suspects say about the suspicions?

The suspects deny all charges and claim to be victims of a ‘trial trial’ and a ‘political witch hunt’. De Mos himself defends his approach, saying that as a ‘pragmatic ombudsman’ he is simply close to voters and entrepreneurs and that ‘the customer is king’. The donations were also not intended as a bribe, but merely in support of the party.

That depends on whether the Public Prosecution Service can convince the judge of the claim that this is criminal favoritism. The file contains all kinds of text messages and telephone taps that indicate a close (financial) entanglement between politicians and entrepreneurs, but De Mos states that his policy always served the public interest, that he never operated alone and that everything was ‘tested’ by fellow aldermen and officials. Although they were not fully aware of the relationships and origin of plans, according to sources. See also If I've had chickenpox before, will it protect me?

And it is precisely this openness about the (financial) entanglement that can become an important part of the criminal case, outlines lawyer and former public prosecutor Robert Hein Broekhuijsen. Broekhuijsen tells in the podcast Oh, oh, The Moss:,,The fact that De Mos decides together with others is only relevant if he says to others in the lecture room: ‘mind you, I also received money in the party treasury from someone who needs a permit. Just so you know I got money for it.” But that did not happen, De Mos himself admits: “I have no responsibility at all to say who donates to us and why.”

