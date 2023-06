How did you feel about the content of this article?

The leader of the Wagner group during a video released on Friday (24), in which he announced the capture of Rostov, a city in southern Russia. | Photo: Reproduction/EFE/Telegram Yevgeny Prigozhin

The criminal case opened by the organization of an armed rebellion against the head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, remains open, despite the Kremlin guaranteeing that the leader would not be prosecuted and that he would go into exile in Belarus. The information was disclosed on Monday (26) by the Russian newspaper Kommersant.

Russia’s attorney general’s office opened the case under Article 279 of the Russian Penal Code late on Friday (23). On the day, Prigozhin and his men had announced that they had crossed the border from Ukraine into the Russian region of Rostov, thus starting what they called a “march for justice” that would go all the way to Moscow. The decision came after Prigozhin denounced that the Russian army had carried out an attack against a camp of mercenaries from the group who were in the Russian rear.

Despite the fact that groups like Wagner are “prohibited by Russian law”, in the context of the war in Ukraine the mercenary company became the main assault detachment of Russian forces fighting on Ukrainian soil.

It was from this position that the head of Wagner denounced the disastrous management of the Russian military command, headed by the Minister of Defense, Sergei Shoigu, and the Chief of Staff, Valeri Guerasimov, in the invasion of the neighboring country. According to Prigozhin, the invasion of Ukraine has already claimed the lives of about “100,000 Russian soldiers”.

Prigozhin’s rebellion was paralyzed this Sunday (25), after the Wagner leader reached an agreement with the Kremlin. In the deal, brokered by Belarusian dictator Aleksandr Lukashenko, the parties agreed to send Prigozhin into exile in Belarus in exchange for the withdrawal of criminal charges, for which the leader could be sentenced to prison terms of between 12 and 20 years.

The agreement also provided that mercenaries who had joined their boss’s uprising would not be prosecuted, and that fighters who had not directly participated in it could sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense and subordinate themselves to the command of Shoigu and Gerasimov.

Both Shoigu and Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered all Russian “volunteer” units to sign a contract with the Defense Ministry by July 1, something Prigozhin categorically rejected before the rebellion. It is currently unknown where Wagner’s boss is located.