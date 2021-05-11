The leadership of the Ukrainian parliamentary party Opposition Platform – For Life (OLLP) linked the initiation of a criminal case on high treason against the head of its political council Viktor Medvedchuk and deputy Taras Kozak with mass rallies in honor of Victory Day, which were held in the country on the initiative of the politician. A message about this appeared on the official website party.

As stated in the OLE, on May 9, the Ukrainian authorities were able to make sure that the party’s idea of ​​the need to fight fascism and “national radicals”, as well as the genocide of its own citizens, found support from the overwhelming majority of society. “A day after that, the authorities responded with political repressions against Viktor Medvedchuk. (…) The punitive machine of the police state started a new lawlessness, ”the message says.

The party added that the persecution of a politician is nothing more than a cynical “political reprisal” and reserved the right to take “necessary measures to limit arbitrariness and lawlessness.”

On May 11, the General Prosecutor’s Office of Ukraine announced suspicion of high treason and embezzlement of state resources in Crimea to deputies Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak. The prosecution intends to petition the court for the arrest of the suspects. Later, searches began in Medvedchuk’s house; they also took place in the office of the HLP. The location of the politician himself is still unknown.